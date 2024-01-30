Kenyan musician, producer and artist Bill Sellanga, better known as Blinky Bill, has released his third studio project dubbed We Cut Key 2.

Mostly made in Nairobi during the onset of the pandemic, the album continues in the exploratory and experimental nature of his previous projects.

More evident in this body of work, is how he fuses traditional tribal drum sounds, electronic music, hip hop and Jazz.

The album features several well-known musicians including Ghanaian singer/rapper Fuse ODG, American singer/ rapper GoldLink, Jamaica’s Shauna Fung Yee alongside Kenya’s music legend Maji Maji, rapper Jovie Jovv and jazz trumpeter Owuor Arunga.

Also featured are Bill’s frequent collaborators Idd Aziz, Muthoni The Drummer Queen and Lisa Oduor Noah.

The album, six years in the making was mixed by legendary engineer Commissioner Gordon.

Gordon is an award-winning music engineer known for his work on on Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse’s Frank and Damian Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock.

Mastering of the album was left in the capable hands of Tony Dawsey who mixed Jay-Z’s Black Album, The Blueprint, Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love, Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony’ and many more classic albums.