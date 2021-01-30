The music video to his new single offers a charming perspective of Kenya

Blinky Bill is back with a new single off his upcoming album We Cut Keys 2. The new jam “Jam now, Simmer down” offers the kind of relaxing soulful fusion of jazz and funk that you expect from Blinky.

We Cut Keys 2 will be Bill’s second album after 2018’s Everyone’s Just Winging It and Other Fly Tales which he launched at his own concert “Blinky Bill Live 3.”

The video for “Jam Now, Simmer Down” directed by CJ Pixels and designed by Ed Photoman offers an endearing and beautiful visual of Kenya. According to Blinky, the song is dedicated to “friends and family in these trying times.”

Shout out all my dope musician friends and collaborators who showed out for the video and @OCTOPIZZO for showing where he grew up and making this fun ??. New song alert. ? https://t.co/ZghOYlvmS7 pic.twitter.com/tCsESNFrax — BLNKY (@HeyHeyBlinky) January 30, 2021

Also of note is Octopizzo’s appearance in the music video. The Kenyan rapper gives Bill a tour of where he grew up in the video but offers no vocals on the single.

“Jam Now, Simmer Down” is the second single off his upcoming album, the first being “Bado Mapema, Simama” released two months ago.

Listen to more music from Blinky Bill here.

