Bliss Healthcare subsidizes medical expenses with membership card

Bliss Healthcare has introduced a membership card with reduced charges to its underprivileged customers whose income have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical privilege card which patient will subscribe to at a cost of Kshs 2000 will see customers access at least four outpatient services in 88 outlets at discounted charges according to Medical Director Dr Brian Mulondo.

“With the card a patient is guaranteed 20% discount on city scan, ultra sound, and physiotherapy.” Said Dr. Mulondo.

Patients will be able to access free outpatient consultations, lab investigations, diagnostics, drugs purchased in its pharmacies for up to one year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Majority of Kenyans are still unable to buy medical insurance cover due to high premiums charged by insurance companies.

The latest report by the Insurance Regulatory Authority puts Kenya’s insurance penetration at just 2.32 percent.

Through the initiative, the firm seeks to increase outpatient services such as doctor consultation, laboratory, radiology, optical, dental care, dialysis especially among low income earners to enhance accessibility to advanced primary, specialty, and ambulatory care services at affordable cost while improving the overall quality of patients.

According to Bliss, it currently serves more than 80,000 patients monthly in its outlets.