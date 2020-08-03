Blogger Edgar Obare released on Ksh 100,000 cash bail

Controversial blogger Edgar Obare was Monday charged before Kiambu Residents Magistrate Rita Orora with unlawful disclosure of personal data contrary to the data protection act.

He pleaded not guilty and released on a bond of 300,000 or a cash bail of 100,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 21, while the hearing is set for September 22.

He was also ordered not to post any statements on print media nor social media until the matter is heard and determined by the court.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The charge sheet read, “On diverse dates between July 9 and July 13, 2020 at an unknown place, within the Republic of Kenya, using your social media accounts, domain name www.bnn.ke and verified Instagram account @edgarobare, unlawfully disclosed to your online follower’s personal data to wit visa belonging to one Natalie Wanjiru Githinji without her consent.”

He had published passport details of Githinji, with a visa alleging she had travelled to Dubai when international flights had been suspended.