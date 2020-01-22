The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and fellow suspect Emmanuel Nyamweya will be arraigned on January 24 over alleged 17.5 million shillings extortion attempt.

On its twitter handle Wednesday afternoon, the DCI stated that duo suspects face charges of extortion contrary to section 300 (1) of the Penal Code.

This new twist comes barely a day after the controversial were released on free bond.

Controversial Nyakundi and Nyamweya were arrested on Monday by the DCI in connection with alleged extortion, blackmail and false accusations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They were arrested after they had just received Ksh one million shillings from one of their victims being a down payment of 17.5 million shillings they had earlier demanded as a precondition for pulling down libellous posts appearing on a website allegedly owned by the suspects.