Blow to Mutua as PPDT throws out application seeking to exit Azimio

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has suffered a major blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal threw out an application seeking to withdraw from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

In its ruling Tuesday, the Parties Disputes Tribunal said the MCC Party should have sought internal alternative dispute resolution mechanisms before heading to the tribunal.

The development comes a day after the Machakos Governor led his party out of the coalition to join Kenya Kwanza coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mutua said his decision to walk out came after Azimio failed to make public the coalition agreement they signed with other affiliate parties.

On Friday, he claimed that the Registrar and the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition refused to give them a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement.

“The registrar of political parties (ORPP) and Azimio coalition party have refused to give us a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement deposited with the ORPP we signed to form the coalition,” Mutua tweeted.

Mutua raised suspicion that the said lack of transparency could result in some aspirants being locked out of the August elections at the last minute.

Mutua has in the recent past been protesting exclusion from the Azimio coalition.

“As a party, we have been excluded from Azimio line-ups, campaign programs and funding. We have also not been shown, or even allowed to discuss what our roles would be after the elections,” said Mutua.