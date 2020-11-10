Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s eldest, will narrate the popular story Hair Love

Mathew A. Cherry, the author of Hair Love, tweeted a sample of the audiobook narrated by 8-year old Blue and also confirmed reports that the book had been narrated by her.

This comes weeks after she nabbed a BET award for her work on Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Nigeria’s Wizkid. She also won an NAACP Image Award for the same song.

Hair Love tells the story of a black father learning how to style his daughter’s hair.

The animated short film based on the book illustrated by Vashti Harrison won an Academy Award in February this year. Vashti Harrison also illustrated Lupita Nyong’o’s children book Sulwe which is currently available in bookstores in Kenya in three languages.

HBO is planning to release an animated series based on the book.

