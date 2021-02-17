Bluebird Aviation projects industry recovery with rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine

Regional airline, Bluebird Aviation has projected the aviation sector could start picking up towards the last half of the year 2021. BlueBird Aviation General Manager, Captain Hussein Mohamed said while the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a total disruption in the aviation industry like in the overall economy, there is a ray of hope for the aviation sector with the planned rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. He said flights capacity has remained less than 50 per cent for all airlines across, local, regional and international markets since the outbreak of the C oronavirus pandemic . “Is the aviation sector picking up? Yes, it is resuming , but a bit too slowly. By now flight capacity should be more than 50 per cent. We hope that with the vaccines being issued , the industry will start picking up in the last half of the year,” says Captain Mohamed. According to a national traveller readiness survey released early February 2020, 65 per cent of travellers are willing and ready to start travelling again domestically compared to 34 per cent regionally and 25 per cent internationally. The survey which was carried out by t he National Tourism Crisis Steering Committee and the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) also indicated that majority of the respondents were extremely concerned with being quarantined at t heir destination (76 per cent) followed by contracting COVID-19 (61 per cent). Captain Mohamed said travellers confidence to start travelling again could be best addressed through the introduction of a v accination passport to address the ir underlying concerns. “ I foresee a situation whereby we may require a COVID-19 Vaccination Passport for the travelling public to ensure they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or a form of passport confirming vaccination. Until we get there, I don’t see the industry recovering for the long-haul,” he said. To stay afloat, BlueBird Aviation like other private aviation companies has embarked on strategic marketing with prospective clients, reducing flight charter costs and harmonization of salaries. “ O ur objective is to ensure we remain afloat for the long haul because we see th e pandemic persisting for the better part of next year as we look for the industry to recover,” he concluded.

Tell Us What You Think