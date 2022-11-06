Bluebird Aviation sees a surge in charter flight enquiries

Bluebird Aviation has announced it is ready to help ease current flight disruptions in the country following a strike by Kenya Airways pilots.

Bluebird Aviation General Manager, Captain Hussein Mohammed said while other small operators have begun recording an increase in enquiries and bookings, it is ready to take up passengers on charter flights.

“We are ready to take in passengers on charter flight basis. We welcome all passengers currently stranded in various airports to come and savour our unrivalled experience with more customised services,” said Captain Mohammed.

Kenya Airways on Saturday requested its passengers to cancel their tickets for other available airlines.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways has commenced disciplinary action against striking pilots.

The national carrier CEO Allan Kilavuki regretted the defiance by the pilots stating that if the strike continues the airline will not be able to pay salaries this month.

“If the pilots’ strike continues, we will be unable to meet salary demands this month. So it is in their interest to come back to work… the more you stay out, the more we are bleeding and will be unable to meet your demands” Kilavuki said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

He said it was unfortunate that pilots rostered for the Sunday shift never showed up for work despite a call to resume work.

He said they were open for talks but on condition, the Kenya Pilots Association calls off the strike.

However, the pilots have vowed to continue with the strike until their demands are met.