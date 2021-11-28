Boat tragedy victims receive donations from Government

The Ministry of Interior through the National Disaster Operations Center has donated Ksh 660,000 to the victims of the September 21st boat accident in Homa Bay County.

The 8 survivors received Ksh 20, 000 each, while the next of kin of those who perished were each given a total of Ksh 50,000.

Speaking at the county headquarters during the presentation exercise, Police Superintendent Ben Baraza who also serves as the Liaison Officer at the Ministry said he had been sent by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i to present the donation on behalf of the National Government.

Baraza also said the Government is concerned with the plight of the bereaved families and asked residents to be careful while operating in the lake.

Among the stakeholders who graced the event were local Assistant County commissioners, chiefs and the county Director of Disaster Eliud Onyango who lauded the government for coordinating the emergency.

“I want to thank the national government for this very rare occurrence, since this is the first time in the history of Homa Bay that it has provided leadership in coordinating emergencies,” Onyango said.

The director urged residents to continue observing the laid down safety measure while using the lake in their daily activities, to avoid similar incidents.

The county Deputy County Commissioner Jude Wasonga urged the beneficiaries to use the funds wisely by investing in ventures that can yield returns.

Benta Aoko, who lost her mother during the boat accident was grateful to the Government saying that the donation was among other forms of assistance that they had received.

“This is not the first assistance we have received from the government. We first received a total of Ksh 20,000 after the incident where I lost my mother. I had sought help from relatives and friends to feed my family but no one was willing to help until the Government came in to assist us,” she said.

She noted that she was able to start a small business with the initial money she received from the government.

Another victim, Charles Osongo who lost his brother appreciated the government for remembering them during this trying period when they are still in mourning the untimely loss of their loved ones.

During the incident, a boat that was ferrying 18 people from Homa Bay pier to Ndhuru within Mbita Sub-County capsized killing 10 people.