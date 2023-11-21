Boaz Sugut and Team Shine at KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Nandi.

The four-ball of Boaz Sugut, Erick Choge, Josephat Acharo and Edwin Serem returned a combined score of 117 points to emerge as the overall team winners at the penultimate leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Nandi County.

The runner-up team was David Sum, John Saina, Eileen Chepchumba and Sosteen Biwot who returned a combined score of 107 points at the luscious Nandi Bears Course on Saturday.

Seasoned handicap 20 golfer Erick Choge carded an excellent score of 42 stableford points to clinch the overall winner award beating over 100 golfers who graced the tourney.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Boaz Sugut said: “I thank my four-ball for an amazing outing here at Nandi. The course is in good condition and our teamwork granted us the victory here today. We are embarking on a rigorous training for the grand finale to be able to compete with the top guns on December 15.”

The two teams join 14 other teams that have already secured their places in the Pro-Am grand finale event slated for December 15 at the lush Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Edwin Serem playing off handicap 24 carded 42 stableford points, beaten on countback by Choge to scoop the men winner award. On the other hand, Gorrety Mutai playing off handicap 22 was named the lady winner with 36 points.

Kimeli Mutai claimed the longest drive men award while Faith Chemutai clinched it in the women’s category. David Sum bagged the nearest to the pin award.