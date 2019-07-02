Bob Collymore cremated at Kariokor

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore has been cremated at Kariokor Hindu Crematorium, Nairobi. Collymore died of blood cancer on Monday.

Only a few people had been invited to the interment. Earlier on, the modest cortege had made its way on Jogoo Road before branching off to Kariokor.

A corporate and as great fighter, Collymore had faced his cancer bravely refusing to lapse into despair.

Cancer

Collymore passed on at his home Monday morning. He had been in and out of the country for several months seeking treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

In October 2017, Collymore travelled to the United Kingdom to receive treatment and returned in July last year to resume his duties.

Lately, he had been receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.

His tenure at Safaricom was to come to an end in August 2019 but the company extended his contract by one more year.

“On behalf of the Board of Safaricom, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, staff, partners and the nation at large who he served selflessly with joy,” Nganga said.

Michael Joseph

Michael Joseph has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Safaricom Public Limited Company (PLC) following Bob Collymore’s demise.

According to a press statement by Safaricom Board, Michael Joseph will hold this position until the Board communicates a permanent appointment in due course.

Michael Joseph who is currently the Chairman of the Board of Kenya Airways was the CEO of the Safaricom PLC before Bob Collymore took over in 2010.

Joseph, 67, joined the Safaricom board on September 8, 2008, and is employed by Vodafone Group Services Limited as the Director of Mobile Money.

Michael Joseph is also Vodafone’s Strategic Advisor chosen to the Boards of Vodacom Group South Africa, Vodacom Tanzania, Vodacom Mozambique and Safaricom Limited in Kenya.

During his tenure, he steered the company from a subscriber base of less than 20,000 to over 16.71 million subscribers.