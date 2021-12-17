Bob Dewar honoured at the FIA 2021 Prize Giving Ceremony in Paris

Kenya’s Bob Dewar was honoured by the world governing body for motor sports,Federation Internationale de L’Automobile [FIA) for his significant role in promoting the growth of rally in Kenya.

The event hosted by FIA President Jean Todt at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris saw an audience of 800 guests gathered to celebrate the outstanding performers and performances of 2021 while the personalities and rising stars were lauded and those lost to the motor sport fraternity in 2021 were remembered.

Dewar of Alfa Romeo Owners Club studied law at the prestigious Oxford University even though his fascination in life from childhood had always been motor sports and cars and this remains so to date.

Others who were feted are the five-time Safari Rally winner Carl Tundo and his navigator Tim Jessop.

Tundo, who sealed the National Rally Championship title in Il-Bissil at the weekend, was not feted for his KNRC success, but for his stellar performance in the FIA Africa Rally Championship.

The evening was the crowning glory of a spectacular year for Dutchman Max Verstappen, who at 24, became one of the youngest FIA Formula 1 World Champions.

The Red Bull-Honda driver was embroiled in an enthralling season-long battle with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

In receiving his award from President Todt, Verstappen said: “Becoming world champion is my life goal achieved. Everything that comes next is a bonus. Of course I am going to keep pushing and I’m going to be in F1 for a few more years yet,”

It was also Jean Todt’s last appearance at the FIA gala as FIA President, before he ends his term of office on 17 December.

“Life is made in chapters. Being a co-driver was my first. And now this chapter is over. Twelve years is a long time. The job is demanding. I know that the FIA will get fresh blood, a fresh team” he said.