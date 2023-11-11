Bobasi MP acquitted of incitement charges

A Kisii court has acquitted Bobasi legislator, Innocent Obiri of charges on incitement, malicious damage to property, and obstruction, allegedly committed five years ago.

Chief Magistrate Nathan Lutha also set free the MP’s bodyguard, police constable Charles Nyakweba over the same charges.

In his judgment, the Chief Magistrate noted the prosecution had failed to prove the all charges against the two accused persons allegedly committed at a private quarry at Nyamonema village within the constituency.

It was claimed by the owner of the quarry,’ County 45 Investment Limited’ that the two accused had incited area residents to cause damage to the company’s property and interfere with its operations.

The offences were reportedly committed in May 6, 2018 which the MP and his bodyguard denied and were released on bond.

Katwa Kigeni for Obiri said the charges were fabricated and commended the court for vindicating the accused persons.

Speaking after the acquittal, Obiri lauded the judgment explaining he had gone to the quarry to complain over its adverse effects to the residents when he was arrested and arraigned in court.

The effects included deaths through respiratory ailments, damage to their houses and damage and environmental degradation.

He vowed to continue defending the rights of the electorate irrespective of being jailed and criticized the accusers for misusing the judiciary.