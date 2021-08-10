Bobby V, King Kanja drop new single

Bobby Valentino is a celebrated RnB artist.

American singer-songwriter Bobby V celebrated for the R&B hit single “Slow Down” has linked up with Kenyan rap-singer King Kanja and Santos Silva to release “Like This” – a new Afro/R&B single, produced by Krankington.

“Like This” is a melodious love song that features the trio vowing to treat their ladies right. The music video directed by Hunter Smalling starts off at the beach, where Bobby V, King Kanja and Santos Silva meet up with their love interests, and they take on different dates, enjoying each others’ company.

“It’s a full-blown Summer in Santa Monica after that,” says King Kanja, adding, “We figured we’d supply our fans and listeners vibes through the song and video to last all seasons. “Like This” is a fresh take on Afro-R&B and much needed good vibes during some of the oddest times we have experienced during this pandemic.”

This is Kanja’s second single released with longtime friend Bobby Valentino. Their first collaboration “Mambo Ni Leo”, dropped in 2018 alongside Kenyan femcee Petra. Together the collaborators introduce us to Santos Silva, an R&B singer recently signed to Bobby V’s label Veltree Music Group.

Watch the music video here.