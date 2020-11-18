Bobi Wine arrested for violating Covid-19 safety measures

Ugandan presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine has on Wednesday been arrested while on the campaign trail.

He was arrested in Luuka district, east of the country, at the venue of a rally according to tweets posted by his aides.

“Police under the command of Mwesigwa Frank of counter terrorism police has violently broken into Hon Kyagulanyi’s car and arrested him at Luuka District headquarter grounds,” read the tweet.

“Upon reaching Jinja, Hon Kyagulanyi has been detained at the famous Nabukenya torture house. The price of freedom is high but we shall certainly overcome.”

Hon Kyagulanyi was scheduled to address his supporters in the area.

Ugandan authorities have accused him of violating Covid-19 safety measures on public gatherings as directed by the electoral commission.

Ugandans will vote in a general election on 14 January to elect a president and members of parliament.