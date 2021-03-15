Bobi Wine placed under house arrest by Uganda police

Ugandan politician and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine is under house arrest.

Wine through his Twitter handle administrator said that he had been dropped off by a Ugandan police truck at his home. The police and military continue to surround his premises.

UPDATE: Bobi Wine driven in police truck, and dropped at home. His home now surrounded by police and the military. ~ Admin — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 15, 2021

The Ugandan politician had earlier been arrested in the capital, Kampala for holding peaceful demonstrations.

He was leading a team of MPs from his party, the National Unity Platform, in a protest against arrests and disappearances of supporters in the period leading up to, during, and after the highly contested January election.

Security forces then fired tear gas to disperse the crowd that was marching with the politicians.

In a virtual address on Sunday, Bobi Wine called on his supporters to use peaceful means to protest against the election results – which he continues to claim were rigged, and to demand that security forces produce their missing colleagues.

His arrest from a campaign rally in November kicked off two days of protests during which over 50 peopled died.

The Ugandan TV station, NTV Uganda has tweeted a video of Bobi Wine being arrested on Monday: