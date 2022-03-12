Boda boda crackdown not ill intended, Matiang’I says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’I has maintained the ongoing countrywide crackdown targeting bodaboda’s is not ill intended but meant to bring sanity in the sector.

Dr. Matiang’i asked politicians not to politicize the issue but instead provide solutions on how to improve the sector.

He expressed dismay that some politicians are frustrating efforts to streamline the bodaboda industry, and rebuked the leaders who have invested in cheap populism advanced through the sub-sector.

The crackdown implemented follows a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta has seen approximately 3000 motorcycles confiscated across the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Mating’i and his Information Communication and Technology counterpart Joe Mucheru met crime journalists and noted the boda boda sector has offered a source of income to millions of Kenyans and not all operators are criminals.

Matiang’i said the country is seeking to adopt best practices on how to run the sector.

Meanwhile, the bodaboda operators in Kisii County have lauded the onging crackdown promising to cooperate with security officers to weed out rogue operators.

Their sentiments come as Kisii County Commissioner Allan Macharia issued a warning to non compliant operators.

In the proposed reforms, all Bodaboda operators have to be members of a Sacco

Currently, there are more than 250,000 registered boda boda Saccos in the country.