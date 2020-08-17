Boda boda association launch database to manage operators

The Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) has taken the initiative to transform the sub-sector and streamline its operations.

The Association Monday unveiled the Bodaboda Information Management System (BIMS), a comprehensive database set to capture the details of all its members across the country for easy management.

According to National Chair, Kevin Mubadi, the system will make it easier for law enforcement agencies to winnow out criminals masquerading as boda boda operators and protect genuine riders engaging in legitimate income-generating activities.

Speaking during the launch at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Ngara, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, commended the operators for deploying the self-regulation drive even as the government works on an administrative and policy action for reforming the sector altogether.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“There is sufficient will to reform this sector. This is an initiative that is driven more by the sector itself than even by the government. Going by the way you are moving forward, you are achieving the organization we want you to achieve faster and voluntarily,” he told the chairs and representatives of boda boda operators from all the 47 counties attending the event.

In November 2018, the government established the Task Force on Policy, Legal and Administrative Reforms Regarding Public Service Motorbike Transport and mandated it to review the existing policy, compile comprehensive data regarding the safety, reliability, cost and other matters of interest to public service motorbike users.

Its report is under review in consultation with all the stakeholders before implementation and legislative interventions.

The Cabinet Secretary exuded confidence that the system will complement the reform efforts and significantly diversify the stakeholders’ approaches to fighting crimes catalyzed by the influx of motorbikes in the country.

He also emphasized on the need for building stronger information-sharing networks with police officers, and specifically asked the operators to join in the war against retrogressive practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

He said, “We will never have enough officers to police each one of us, but if we decide to oversight our communities through our own organizations, then we will create a safe environment for our women and young girls. If any member of your group is tempted to do otherwise, you can do a better job by calling them out because they are tarnishing the reputation of a group of decent people who are looking for a living.”

ICT Chair Joe Mucheru also undertook to ensure the security of the data collected through the system, and pledged support for such initiatives, and urged the operators to explore the possibility of transforming the Association into a formidable courier service movement in collaboration with other entities like Posta Kenya.