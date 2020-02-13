Leonard Onyango from Kisumu County is Odibet’s first big winner of 2020 after he bagged Ksh 2,401,000 from four back to back soccer bets on Kenya’s fastest betting website.

Born a little over 30 years ago, the boda boda mechanic is among the youth in Kenya who have embraced Odibets and turned into millionaires overnight.

How did Leonard win?

“Leonard’s bet slip is one of the most interesting we have seen this year,” noted Daniel

Macharia, Odibets’ head of bookmaking.

“In the 4 wins, Leonard had 7 winning draw bets and it paid off handsomely. He predicted among others, Juve’s draw at Atalanta on Sunday which is quite a feat,” Machari concluded while congratulating the lucky winner.

When the Odi Mtaani team (which distributes uniforms and soccer balls to the County soccer leagues sponsored by Odibets.com) visited him at his home in Kisumu, a visibly elated Onyango had a bit to say.

“I will use this money to endeleza my biashara – as well as take care of my family,” the boda boda mechanic stated while citing Odibets’ fast payouts, boosted game odds and over 130 markets – as his favorites.

The Kisumu resident had some advice for punters who are yet to win, “What I can tell them is that if they haven’t won such an amount before, they shouldn’t give up! Tomorrow could be the day you win big like me!”

“Odibets would like to congratulate Leonard on his win! We hope that you enjoy your winnings,” said Odibets country marketing manager, Aggrey Sayi who was at hand to hand over the cheque.