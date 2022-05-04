Boda Boda operators want curfew in Marsabit County lifted

Boda Boda operators in Moyale Sub County Wednesday demonstrated on the streets urging the national government to lift the dusk to dawn curfew in the sub-county saying it has negatively affected their businesses.

The dusk to dawn curfew was imposed by the Cabinet Secretary for National Coordination and Internal Security, Dr Fred Matiangi in the entire Marsabit County on May 1st this year as a security measure following criminal activities that led to the loss of lives, and as a way of confiscating illegal firearms which are in the wrong hands of the area residents.

The Boda Boda operators who demonstrated within the streets of Moyale Town and later assembled at the Sub-County Police headquarters to be addressed by the Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Walter Chebron said that there were no killings witnessed within Moyale sub-county hence it should be excluded from the curfew adding that they were incurring losses for closing businesses by 6:00 pm.

They urged the National Government Security Committee team to review curfew hours within the Sub-County saying that since there was no security threat in the sub-county the security team should concentrate on Sololo Sub-County and other areas where the crimes have been committed.

While addressing the Boda Boda operators, Chebron however clarified to the operators that Moyale Sub-County is within the entire Marsabit County where the curfew was imposed and that surveillance by a multi-Agency security team was to ensure that the instructions imposed were adhered to the letter.

He was however quick to say that the security personnel team were human beings and can understand emergency cases like a sickness.

“We are all human beings and we understand emergency situations like sickness or any other eventualities which may arise and security personnel are there to take charge when such situations arise,” the police commander said.

He also clarified that performing essential services was free to move even after the stipulated hours so long as they have their identification cards to avoid confrontation with the security personnel.