Boda boda riders in Homabay County urged to take HIV/AIDS tests

Boda boda riders in Ndhiwa Sub-County have formed a self-help group dubbed “Adek boda boda Youth Group” to help them curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in Homa Bay County.

Homa Bay still leads nationally in HIV prevalence at 18.6 per cent which is a decrease from 26 per cent in 2013.

Speaking to KNA, the General Secretary of the group, Elisha Otieno Ogalo said that they were engaged in creating awareness and offering civic education on matters related to HIV/AIDS.

Ogalo added that their members had volunteered to ferry the sick from the village to the hospital without any charge as a way of helping the society.

Rose Ayacko, a Community Health Partner said that they have urged riders in the area to go for HIV/AIDS tests at nearby hospitals to help them know their status, something they have positively responded to.

“In partnership with USAID, we have created awareness to the riders in the area concerning HIV/AIDS tests and preventive measures to reduce the prevalence in the county. We are happy that a good number have gone for the tests,” said Ayacko.

On his side, the Patron, Geoffrey Njura, said that the group which operates under North Kabuoch Ward Community Based Organization (CBO), spearheaded the idea of coming up with a petrol filling station to curb shortage of fuel availability in the area.

“Every member in the group is expected to pay Sh500 to help the group put up a filling station in the locality to solve the shortage issue,” said Njura.

Mary Auma, a person with disability, also lauded the group for giving her financial support that has enabled her to start up a small business.

“I would like to appreciate Adek Youth Group for the gesture. I never knew I would manage to start a business due to my state as a person with disability,” stated Auma.

Currently the members also have money lending programs in which they can save and borrow loans at low interest.