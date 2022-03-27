Bodaboda operators to receive smart driving licences beginning Monday

The national government will launch the registration of bodaboda operators and issuance of smart driving in all 52 Huduma centers across the country on Monday.

The exercise that will be presided over by Principal Secretaries and other senior National government officials is set to run for 60 days from the 28th of march to 24th June 2022.

In a statement, the National Ttransport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said, the primary objective of the registration and the issuance of Smart Driving Licences is to qualified riders is to streamline the boda boda sub sector and to promote road safety and security for the operators and users of their services.

This follows the emergence of a video of bodaboda riders stripping a woman on Wangari Mathari road that prompted the journey of bringing sanity into this multi million sector.

The president ordered a crackdown on all bodaboda operators across the country, also directing the registration of all motorcycles.

His directive also came with good news to the riders, the president ordering a waiver of the 5800 registration fee for all the operators across the country.

Among other, the close to 2.4 million riders countrywide were ordered to ensure they register with a Sacco after obtaining a smart Driving Licenses in efforts geared towards streamlining the bodaboda sector and also promoting road safety.

The operator will present himself in person at the Huduma center and have the following documents, original National identification card, a copy of the KRA PIN number and an active registered phone number.

After a successful registration an operator will be issued a smart driving License within the period upon the processing of registration information apart from that he/she will be able to benefit from a National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) of 200,000 for a period of 12 months.