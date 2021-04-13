Bodaboda rider charged with defiling 17 year old minor

A Bodaboda operator was arraigned in a Kabarnet court facing charges of eloping and impregnated a form two girl.

Testifying in the case where is Bacley Wayne Yegon is accused of defiling a 17-year-old minor, Emily Chelimo the minor’s mother said she went through a harrowing one-month long search for her daughter who she had sent to plait her hair at a nearby trading centre.

Bacley was charged that on November 15 last year to February 1st this year at unknown time in Kipkabus area in Elgeyo Marakwet County, he willfully defiled a minor which is in contravention of the said Act.

According to the mother, she found out her daughter was pregnant after the girl went missing with a known man and the two were found and arrested by officers from the Iten Police Station.

The mother, a business woman and a resident of Kaptimbor within Kabarnet Town told the court that she had earlier on the fateful day at around 2:00 pm, given her daughter Ksh 1000 to go to plait her hair and also bring home maize flour for supper.

She said the girl never came back that day and she had to confront a neighbor’s daughter named Celestine who informed that her friend told her that a guy known as Ras had paid for the saloon and rode away with her daughter.

The woman said she searched for her daughter for three days without trace and opted to report matter to Kabarnet Police Station.

She added that her informer gave her a mobile phone number her daughter was using and upon calling, a man picked but denied seeing her daughter, before hanging up.

Fortunately when she called the following day the daughter picked and said she was in her cousin’s place in Eldoret town where she had secured a house help’s job.

Mrs. Chelimo told the court that she reported the matter again to the Sub-county DO’s office in Kabarnet who sought police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations involvement in the matter which they later on brought a limelight on the disappearance of the girl.

After a month of investigation, the mobile phone number the girl used was tracked and found to have a location in Iten, the two were arrested and locked up at Iten Police Station.

“We were advised to take the girl to hospital for test and the tests came back positive for pregnancy,” She said.

The girl told her mother that she had known the Bodaboda operator since she was in class seven claiming she followed him as he was in love.

Prosecutor Joseck Abwajo, on his submission, prayed for another date to avail the remaining five witnesses in the case.

Kabarnet Resident Magistrate, Vienah Amboko, adjourned the hearing to April 29 where all remaining witnesses will be required to testify.