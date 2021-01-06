Bodies of Lake Baringo boat accident victims retrieved

All bodies of the three victims who perished when the boat they were travelling in capsized in Lake Baringo have been recovered.

The remains of a 16 year old girl were Tuesday afternoon retrieved by divers.

The bodies were found 3 kilometers away from the scene of accident however the boat has not yet been retrieved from the Lake.

Nicholas Keino one of the rescuers said they found the bodies at the North side of the lake away from the accident scene.

Area Member of Parliament William Cheptumo was at the scene said there is need to train more divers so that they can help in times of accidents at the lake.

The eight capacity vessel, was carrying 12 people from two families travelling from Kampi Samaki, on Saturday while on its way to Kokwa Island.

Nine others were rescued.

The families were on an expedition to Teddy Bear hotel at the island.

This is the latest tragic incident at the lake where several lives have been lost in recent years.

In 2004, the headmaster of Nairobi’s Hospital Hill School and seven parents died at the lake when their boat capsized following a storm.

The same year, a tour guide drowned during a swimming expedition at Devils Island in the lake.

An academic tour also turned tragic in 2011 after two students of Comboni Youth Polytechnic in Gilgil drowned at the lake.