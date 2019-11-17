Bodies of mother, two children exhumed in Nanyuki Stadium Estate

The bodies of a mother and her two children who went missing while visiting their father in Nanyuki have been exhumed from a shallow grave at Nanyuki Stadium Estate.

Police acting on a tip-off retrieved the bodies of the three from the site which was formerly used by the Municipal Council of Nanyuki as a cemetery.

A taxi driver had earlier informed the police that major Mugure had called him to carry out some task at the Laikipia Airbase but he had declined.

The bodies of Joyce Syombua aged 31, her daughter Shanice Maua aged 10 and son Prince Michael were retrieved three weeks after being reported missing.

The three had travelled to Nanyuki to visit their father Major Peter Mugure, an army officer at Laikipia Airbase.

The disappearance of the mother and her two children led to the arrest of major Mugure as the prime suspect.

The mother is said to have been strangled whereas the bodies of her two children had deep cut wounds.

The office of the DCI in Nanyuki took up the matter and spent the whole day tying all the loose ends including visiting the Air force barracks where the suspect lived.

At around 4:30PM the investigators moved from the base to the site where they found loose soil on heaps and marked it as a crime scene.

Residents who got word of what was happening gathered at the scene as the bodies were dug out one by one.

The bodies were then moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Syombua and her children had visited Peter Mugure on his request since they had separated and the court granted him the right to be seeing his children.

Mugure set to be arraigned in court on Monday.