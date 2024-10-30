Bodies recovered after flash floods in Spain

Bodies have been recovered after torrential rain caused flash floods in south-eastern Spain, the leader of the Valencia region says.

“Dead bodies have been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to provide any further data,” Carlos Mazon told reporters.

Spain has been hit by torrential rain and hailstorms, triggering flash flooding across multiple regions.

Six people are missing in Letur, which has a population of less than 1,000, in the eastern province of Albacete, officials say.

The number of bodies recovered was not specified. Rescue efforts are under way and continuing overnight.

Footage uploaded to social media shows floodwaters causing chaos, knocking down bridges and dragging cars through the streets. Other video appeared to show people clinging to trees to avoid being swept away.

Radio and TV stations have reportedly been receiving hundreds of calls for help from people trapped in flooded areas or searching for loved ones, as emergency services struggle to reach some areas.

Emergency services workers are using drones to search for the missing in the badly affected municipality of Letur, local official Milagros Tolon told Spanish public television station TVE.

“The priority is to find these people,” she said.

Spain’s state weather agency AEMET has declared a red alert in the Valencia region and the second-highest level of alert in parts of Andalusia.

Valencia city hall said all schools and sporting events are suspended on Wednesday, and parks will stay closed.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a post on X he was following reports of missing people “with concern”.

He urged people to follow the advice of the authorities, adding that people should “avoid unnecessary trips.