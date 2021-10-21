Body Detention Saga: Reale hospital finally releases Odera’s remains for burial

Reale Hospital in Eldoret has finally released the body of the former Kenyan Hockey Player Julius Nyerere Odera to the family for burial rites four and a half months after his death.

The ex-international died on May 31, 2021, but his family couldn’t secure the release of his body from the hospital due to non-payment of medical bill.

At the time of his death, the family disclosed that Odera’s hospital bill had risen to over Kshs.4 Million. Of this amount, the family had managed to raise Ksh.1.6 million.

But with a balance of Kshs.2.4 Million, Reale Hospital’s management declined to release his body for burial leading to a protracted impasse that later caught the attention of Parliament and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council (KMPDC).

KMPDC termed the move illegal and immediately directed the hospital to unconditionally release the body of the late Odera for interment, warning that failure to comply with this order was going to be met with a tough penalty.

“The Code of Professional Conduct and Discipline provides that it is unethical for doctors or health institutions to detain patients for non-payment of fees. The Code further advises that legal means be sued to recover the said fees,” KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yumbya said in a letter to the hospital management

But the hospital still did not abide by this directive from the Council, prompting Yumbya to announce the cancellation of the hospital’s operating license on Monday this week.

The late sportsman was admitted to the hospital in January this year where he underwent tumor surgery. He later developed breathing problems before he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he passed on.