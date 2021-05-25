Body of abducted 13 years old boy recovered in grazing land in Isiolo

Tensions are high at the Isiolo, Garissa border after the body of a 13-year-old boy abducted a week ago was found at Eskot grazing land.

The boy was seized while grazing his father’s goats in Duse area of Isiolo County which borders Garissa County.

It has reignited fears of violence between the two pastoralist communities the Borana from Isiolo and Somali from Garissa who have been clashing over resources along the border.

The young boy had just completed his KCPE exams at Duse Primary School and scored 322 marks, emerging second in the school and was preparing to join secondary school later this year.

According to Duse area residents, the boy’s body was badly burnt and pierced by the attackers who also went away with over 200 goats.

Residents are now accusing the police of negligence saying it took days to recover the body.

The boy’s father Ali Dabaso said the state of security in Kinna, Garbatula and Sericho wards has worsened in recent times, with attackers from Lagdera using all manner of sophisticated weapons including rocket propelled grenades during raids.

Two people were killed in an attack two weeks ago where while eight others sustained serious injuries.

They have appealed to the Government to enhance security in the area saying al Shabaab militants have made incursions into the Country through the North Eastern region and were now attacking locals while disguised as herders.

Kinna Ward MCA Isaack Fayo said that the abduction and subsequent brutal murder of the young boy was the second case in the area within a span of two weeks and further urged the security organs to take seriously the safety of Kenyans.

Fayo accused the police of doing little to recover the stolen animals and nab the criminals.

Nura Dida, a youth leader in Duse village said that the police need to intensify the search for the stolen goats as well as the killers.

He said that the area residents will only be at peace once the perpetrators of the heinous act are arrested and brought to book.