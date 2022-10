The body of the late Hellen Wendy Nyabuto,a Kenyan nurse who drowned in Canada was received at the JKIA on Saturday. The deceased will be buried Suneka village ,Kisii county on Monday. Wendy drowned in a swimming pool in Canada, in mid August this year.The Late Wendy’s father, John Nyabuto has eulogized his first born as a friend and an inspiration to her siblings.

