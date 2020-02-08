Body of late retired President Moi arrives in Parliament buildings

The body of the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi has arrived at Parliament buildings for public viewing.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in the public viewing of the body and is expected to arrive at Parliament Buildings at 10:15 am.

Other State Officials have already arrived at Parliament buildings ahead of the viewing.

The body of the former President arrived at Parliament buildings under escort in a Gun Carriage accompanied by military musical honours.

The casket is draped in the National Flag and was escorted by the Moi family.

The body shall lie in state at Parliament buildings for three days from Saturday 8th to Monday 10th February 2020 to allow Kenyans the opportunity to pay their last respects to the former head of state.

The Government has already declared Tuesday the 11th February a public holiday to allow Kenyans to participate in celebrating the life of departed retired President Daniel arap Moi.

On the material day, Moi’s remains will be driven to Nyayo Stadium for a national memorial which will be an inter-denominational service led by the African Inland Church.

The remains of the late Daniel arap Moi will be interred on Wednesday 12th February at his home in Kabarak Nakuru County.