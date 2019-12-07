Body of man whose vehicle plunged into Indian Ocean retrieved

The body of the man whose vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean early Saturday morning has been retrieved.

Kenya Ferry Services said the man identified as John Mutinda sped off the ramp in high speed even after being flagged off to stop.

The incident comes barely two months after a similar incident that claimed a mother and daughter who drowned at the Likoni channel.

The victim, John Mutinda, who was driving a saloon car, is said to have sped off the ramp in high speed to the ocean even after being flagged by ramp controllers to slow down and stop.

Kenya Navy divers retrieved the body of the man at around 9 am from the channel where relatives at the scene identified him.

The family spokesman Benedict Sila said they learnt from his wife that he left the house in the wee hours of the morning without explaining to her where he was going.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa said the driver ignored warnings from ramp controllers and plunged into the sea at high speed.

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the body was taken to the mortuary soon after it was retrieved.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho said the county has sent a team from the inspectorate department to join the multi-agency rescuers to retrieve the car from the water.

The incident comes barely three months after a 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died at the channel that connects Mombasa Island to the mainland south after their car plunged into the ocean.