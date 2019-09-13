The body of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has been found dead Friday afternoon in his home in Kitisuru, Nairobi.

The late Cohen’s body was discovered in a septic tank in his residence 40 days after he was reported missing on July 19th 2019.

Detectives led by the Director of Criminal Investigations Director George Kinoti found the body of the billionaire wrapped in a layer of clothes in a sealed concrete septic tank covered with bush wood cuttings.

Detectives say the body revealed signs of torture before the murder.

Sarah Wairimu, wife to the late Mr Cohen is the key suspect in the murder and has been in remand after being severally interrogated by the investigating Team.

She had told detectives that the 71-year-old Cohen had left for Thailand to seek medication.

On Thursday, the High court ordered Sarah Wairimu Cohen the wife of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen to undergo a mental assessment before being charged with the murder of her husband.

Justice Charles Kariuki further directed that the matter be heard on Monday before a duty judge even as the family of the Dutch tycoon vows to remain in the country until his whereabouts are known.

Sarah Wairimu Cohen was arraigned before the high court to face charges of murder after spending 16 days in custody pending investigations over her possible involvement in the disappearance of her husband Tob Cohen.

Justice Charles Kariuki ruled that Wairimu should undergo the test and appear in court next Monday for further directions.

The orders coming even as the family of the Dutch tycoon demand justice.