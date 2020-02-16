Body of missing man in Kilifi boat accident retrieved

A body of a middle-aged man who drowned on Friday night when a passenger boat capsized has been retrieved from the Indian Ocean.

Nine other people aboard the ill-fated boat escaped death after they swam to safety.

The incident happened at Ganaola crossing channel, Jomvu Sub County that connects Mikindani trading centre in Mombasa to Rabai sub-county of Kilifi.

The body of the late Samuel Tsui was discovered floating at Ganaola creek channel Sunday morning by the fishermen who were laying their fishing gears.

Jafari Kalama, the deceased brother said the body was found after a three-day vigil by local divers and fishermen who had camped at the channel searching for the body.

Mikindani Member County Assembly Benson Thoya lauded the cooperation of National government and Mombasa County multi-agency team which led to the recovery of the drowned body.

The victim has left behind a widow and four children.