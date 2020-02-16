Body of missing man in Kilifi boat accident retrieved

18

Search teams remove the body of Samuel Tsui who drowned when the boat he was in capsized in Jomvu sub county
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

A body of a middle-aged man who drowned on Friday night when a passenger boat capsized has been retrieved from the Indian Ocean.

Nine other people aboard the ill-fated boat escaped death after they swam to safety.

The incident happened at Ganaola crossing channel, Jomvu Sub County that connects Mikindani trading centre in Mombasa to Rabai sub-county of Kilifi.

Also Read  Koroga Festival organizers say event will be environmental friendly

The body of the late Samuel Tsui was discovered floating at Ganaola creek channel Sunday morning by the fishermen who were laying their fishing gears.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Jafari Kalama, the deceased brother said the body was found after a three-day vigil by local divers and fishermen who had camped at the channel searching for the body.

Also Read  Kenya joins world in marking World Radio Day

Mikindani Member County Assembly Benson Thoya lauded the cooperation of National government and Mombasa County multi-agency team which led to the recovery of the drowned body.

Also Read  DP Ruto: Views of all Kenyans should be captured

The victim has left behind a widow and four children.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR