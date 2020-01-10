Body of missing Naivasha woman found in shallow grave

A ten-day search for a mother of three ended on a sad note on Thursday after her badly mutilated body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in Karagita estate in Naivasha.

The woman identified as Nancy Wangui who went missing on New Year’s Day after leaving her house to report to work was found buried in a shallow grave with one leg and eye missing.

The body of the flower farm worker was discovered a few meters off the Moi South Lake road

Emotions ran high as police exhumed her remains with family members struggling to come to terms with what could have triggered such a brutal death of their kin and who was behind the gruesome killing

There were fears that the woman could have been sexually abused before the eye was gouged out and the leg cut off at the thigh.

According to Antony Mburu the brother to the deceased, their sister left for job very early in the morning as has been the norm.

“We sensed that something was wrong and reported the matter to the police as we mounted a fruitless search for her,” he said.

Their search in police stations and hospitals was in vain, until a minor stumbled on her body and raised the alarm.

“It’s painful that my innocent sister had to die in such a painful death and we hope those responsible will be arrested,” the deceased’s brother said.

Shocked residents however expressed fear saying the road used by most farm workers is insecure, while they traverse it in the wee hours of the morning and at night.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirming the incident said they are treating it as murder though no arrests have been made.

They are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist them with unmasking the perpetrators.