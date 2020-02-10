All set for Moi final journey

All is set for the late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s funeral service scheduled for Tuesday with Nyayo stadium, the venue of the ceremony ready for the big event.

The government declared Tuesday a public holiday to enable as many Kenyans to attend the inter-denominational prayer service.

The body of the late retired President Daniel arap Moi was returned to Lee funeral home this evening following the end of a 3-day period in which Kenyans had an opportunity to view his body at parliament buildings.

The 5pm deadline for Kenyans to view his body was extended by one hour until 6pm.

According to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi 213,000 Kenyans viewed the body of Mzee Moi as he lay in state at Parliament buildings with 72,500 turning up on Monday.

18 heads of States and Government are expected at Nyayo Stadium for the memorial service.

Members of Public who wish to attend the memorial service have been asked to be seated by 8.00 am and the function will start at 10:00 am.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega says the gates of the stadium will open at 6.30 am and close at 8am.

Those who arrive after 8am will not be allowed into the Stadium with Njega saying only VIPs will be allowed entry after 8am.

The Regional Commissioner says the move will enable smooth running of the day’s program.

Body the late Retired President Daniel Arap Moi will be flown to Kabarak, Wednesday morning where he will interred.