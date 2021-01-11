Boeing to pay families of Max 8 victims Kshs 54B

Families of victims who perished on two Boeing 737 Max 8 planes are set to receive $500 million (Kshs.54.5 billion) as part of the $2.5 billion (Kshs. 272.5 billion) settlement the aircraft manufacturer reached with the US Department of Justice.

Under the settlement, families will receive $1.4 million (Kshs. 153 million) for each victim who perished in the two ill-fated planes belonging to Ethiopian Airlines and Malaysia’s Lion Air.

On March 10th 2019, a Nairobi bound ET302 crashed at Bishoftu town shortly after takeoff from Bole International Airport killing all the 149 passengers and crew on board 32 of who were Kenyans.

“According to the settlement agreement with the DOJ, Boeing will establish a $500 million fund to compensate the families of the 346 victims who died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines ET302 in Ethiopia and the Lion Air JT610 in Indonesia,” said Manuel von Ribbeck of Ribbeck Law Chartered who represents at least 88 families.

Five months prior to ET302 crash, on 29th October 2018, a 737 Max Flight 610 operated by Lion Air crashed shortly after takeoff in Indonesia killing all 189 passengers and crew.

The Federal Aviation Authority in its investigations revealed that the MCAS activated during the flight may have played a role in the crash.

“We have facilitated all the families we represented from both Boeing MAX 8 crashes to get their money from two other funds previously established by Boeing pro bono and we will represent again the majority of the families of passengers and crew members from the Max 8 crashes to collect the settlement proceeds as soon as this fund is established,” von Ribbeck added.

The FAA also learned for the first time about the change to MCAS, including the information about MCAS that Boeing concealed from the FAA.

Von Ribbeck further stated that “We have already contacted the DOJ in order to start the process of getting these funds on behalf of our clients.”

On his part, David Njoroge, Partner at Igeria & Ngugi Advocates, the Nairobi law firm that handled the crashes with Ribbeck Law, further added, “The loss of our clients’ kin, unfortunately, can never be reversed, but we believe that Boeing will correct its errors in future manufacturing of planes. Ribbeck Law, our Chicago counterparts, will immediately begin processing of the extra funds for our clients and we further expect to conclude the remaining cases within the next 3-months to ensure families get compensated promptly.”

Ribbeck Law Chartered represents the majority of the families of the victims of the two 737 Boeing MAX 8 crashes in civil lawsuits against Boeing pending in the US Federal Court in Chicago.

The firm has already successfully concluded the litigation for most of the Lion Air 610 cases and was the first law firm in the world to obtain a settlement for the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 plane crash.