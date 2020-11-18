Boeing’s 737 Max cleared to fly in the US after crashes

US safety regulators have cleared Boeing’s 737 Max plane to fly again, lifting grounding orders put in place in March 2019 after two deadly crashes.

The move marks a key milestone for the firm, which was plunged into crisis by the tragedies and investigations that blamed it for the accidents.

Its financial woes deepened this year as air travel dropped due to the virus.

The approval comes roughly a year after Boeing had first hoped but too soon for many of the victims’ families.

The US is the first to reverse the grounding orders, which hit the firm around the world in March 2019. European aviation officials have said they are close to making a similar decision.

Existing aircraft will need to be modified before going back into service, with changes to their software and wiring. Pilots will also need new training.