Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack

They promote a version of Islam that forbids Muslims from taking part in activity not derived from Islamic tradition. Boko Haram loosely translates to mean “western education is forbidden”. The group’s most infamous attack targeted schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014 and held many captive for years.

On Thursday, fighters stormed Pemi as security officials had warned an attack on the Christian holiday was likely.

Villagers fled into the bush and some are still said to be missing.