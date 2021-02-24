Bolivia receives Sinopharm as Hungary begins administering China-made vaccine

Bolivia President Luis Arce has disclosed that his country has received 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm company.

“Due to good relationship with China, we received today 500,000 doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine against the coronavirus for the Bolivian people,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“This is a relationship between peoples. Friendship relations with China should have been kept all this time and never been broken,” The head of state noted.

The Latin American nation rolled out its mass inoculation campaign in late January. Apart from the Chinese vaccine, Bolivia has also ordered over five million doses of Russia-made covid-19 vaccine.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The South American country has recorded more than 243,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 11,500 related deaths, according to the latest data by its Health Ministry.

This coming even as Hungary government rolled out immunization of its populations using the Chinese-manufactured vaccines. On Wednesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country started using China’s Sinopharm vaccine as part of its national vaccination campaign.

“Today is an important day as we begin to administer the Chinese vaccine,” Orban said in a video address posted on Facebook.

According to the prime minister, although the number of vaccinated people will increase due to new deliveries of vaccines, the country is under threat of a third wave of the pandemic.

Orban also noted that it is too early to talk about easing the restrictive measures introduced to combat the spread of the virus, and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I ask everyone … I ask every Hungarian citizen to get vaccinated. It is impossible to talk about easing restrictions so far,” the prime minister added.

Hungary becomes the first European Union nation to use a Chinese jab as officials aim to bolster trust in its safety and effectiveness.

“I ask for all fears to be dispelled about the Chinese and Russian vaccines, because more than 30 million people have received these vaccines without any particular problems,” Hungary’s chief medical officer, Cecilia Muller, said at a virtual media briefing Wednesday.

The vaccines approved in Hungary include Russia’s Sputnik V, the one by China’s Sinopharm and the one developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines approved at the common EU level.