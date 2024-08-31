Bomet Assembly ousts finance, roads, and public service CECs in landmark vote

The Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Bomet spent most of Friday evening finalizing a motion to impeach three County Executive Committee (CEC) members over alleged poor service delivery.

The CEC for Finance, Andrew Sigei, the CEC for Roads, Erick Ngetich, and the CEC for Public Service, Joseph Kirui, were ousted in a vote that surpassed the required threshold of 19 votes.

All 28 members present voted in favour of the impeachment, signalling a strong consensus within the assembly.

MCAs hailed the decision as a landmark step toward improving governance in Bomet County.

They urged the Governor, Dr. Hillary Barchok, to act swiftly in suspending the three officials, emphasizing the importance of holding public servants accountable.

Bomet County Assembly Speaker Cosmas Korir praised the assembly for its commitment to the lengthy process, stating that the move would serve as a warning to other CECs who might be mismanaging public resources.

He lauded the members for their efforts in what he described as a vital step toward enhancing service delivery and accountability in the county.

