Bomet County: TSC urged to review teachers’ promotions

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to revisit its recent promotion interviews for County Teaching staff.

Bomet’s KUPPET Executive Secretary Paul Kimeto claims the just completed exercise was unfair citing Chepalungu sub-county where he said there was no teacher who was promoted.

“I would like to respectfully ask the Teachers Service Commission to conduct a review of job groups. Our concern has led us to seek a reconsideration,” Kimeto

Kimeto emphasized that teachers who have been acting in their roles for an extended period seemed to have been overlooked in the promotion exercise; a state of affairs he says had sparked unease among teachers in the sub-county.

Addressing the promotion criteria, Kimeto questioned the requirement for teachers to provide marriage certificates for promotions.

The call for a review comes as KUPPET highlights the need for transparent and equitable promotion processes for teaching staff, aimed at ensuring a balanced and just professional growth opportunity for educators across the country.