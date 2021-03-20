Bomet County unveil renal unit at Longisa Referral hospital

Bomet County Government in collaboration with Prime Health organization have unveiled a renal unit and laboratory equipment at Longisa Referral hospital.

The additional eight dialysis machines will now see the number of patients receiving dialysis increase form 11 to 26 per day in the County.

Speaking after unveiling the equipment, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok said the new renal unit will provide quality services to residents within and outside Bomet County noting that kidney diseases among Bomet residents were on the rise.

He said that they will continue partnering with Prime Health organization to ease the burden of many residents suffering from chronic kidney diseases travelling out of the county to seek treatment.

Prime Health Manager George Kihara said that Prime Health will continue working closely with Bomet County Government to maintain and service the equipment.

Prime Health will also conduct the training of staff at the Longisa Referral Hospital to operate the equipment and to ensure the provision of quality services.