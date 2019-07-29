Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso passes on

Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso aged 58 has passed on at the Nairobi Hospital after battling cancer

Laboso had been admitted at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two weeks upon her arrival from India where she had gone to receive further treatment.

Earlier, Director of Communications Bomet County Ezra Kirui, had assured Bomet residents that Governor Laboso was recuperating well and under observation.

“The office of the Governor would like to assure residents of Bomet and the general public that Governor Laboso is recuperating well and still under observation,” read the statement.

Doctors had earlier limited her visitation to allow her enough time to rest.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogized the late Governor as an outstanding and courageous servant leader who stood out as an icon of women leadership in our country.

“I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss,” said Uhuru through Statehouse twitter handle.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a bold and illustrious leader who loved and served her country with distinction. As we mourn and pay homage to the ever cheerful, visionary and brilliant departed leader, let us also remember to celebrate her life and achievements, said President Kenyatta.

The body has been transferred to Lee Funeral Home.

Addressing the media, DP Ruto described Laboso as gentle yet firm, intense, hardworking, resilient and pragmatic.

“Laboso was an iconic leader, who focused and delivered on her constituents’ interests,” said DP Ruto.

“As MP and, then, Bomet Governor, Laboso carved a path of women’s advancement and was at the forefront of championing peace and harmonious relationships among all communities. During her stint as Deputy Speaker, she moderated parliamentary debate with impartiality and shrewdness,” he added.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya described the late Bomet Governor as an amiable and astute leader with exemplary leadership qualities.

“Governor Laboso was an amiable and astute leader whose exemplary leadership qualities were appreciated not only in Bomet County but also in the Lake Region Economic Bloc where she deputized me as vice chairman,” said Oparanya.

Laboso’s death comes in the wake of the demise of Kibra MP Ken Okoth who died last Friday from Colorectal Cancer.