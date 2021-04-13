Bomet partners with Sportspesa to improve health and sports

Bomet County Government has announced its partnership with a betting company Sportspesa in efforts geared towards improving health facilities and sports.

This move was made public weekend after a meeting between Bomet Governor Dr. Hillary Barchok and Sportspesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri, Nairobi.

Sportspesa has in the recent past stepped up its corporate social responsibility in fields related to Health and sports.

Speaking in the meeting, Dr. Barchok said the partnership was to see Sportspesa support the County Government in equipping Health facilities with hospital beds, medical kits, diagnostics equipment among others.

Dr. Barchok said it was prudent that Sportspesa came in when there was dire need of Bomet County to increase capacity in health facilities so as to decongestant Longisa Referral hospital.

He said Longisa hospital was to be left to cater for serious medical conditions including terminally ill patients as well as covid-19 disease victims.

The Governor said Sportspesa’s mission in improving sports in the County does not only reduce idleness among jobless youths but also help in nurturing talents.

He said the company has come at the right time when the country was grappling with economic down turn saying more good willing companies and well-meaning individuals should follow suit.

Mr. Karauri said his company was keen on building relationships with willing administrations such as Bomet saying all the efforts were geared towards improving the lives of the common wanainchi.

Karauri asked the youths to embrace sporting activities saying many youths passively participated in sports world merely being football fans and gamblers.

He said the company has laid a good foundation in its CSR activities after supplying Ndaraweta Health Centre with assorted medical equipment.

