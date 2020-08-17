Senators Langat, Lelegwe arrested as DCI seeks to arrest Malala

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat and his Samburu counterpart Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe were Monday arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after a dramatic stakeout at their homes.

Senator Langat was arrested a few minutes before 11.30 am on Monday morning at his house in Nyayo Estate, Embakasi.

Senator Langat after his surrender was taken to Embakasi Police Station where he is presently being questioned in the presence of his lawyer, LSK President Nelson Havi.

Officers from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are said to have camped outside his home Sunday seeking his arrest.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during the Monday morning debate seeking adjournment of the Senate without notice said that Senator Langat had been arrested at his house in Nyayo Estate, Embakasi.

“I am only informing the house so that we cannot have a case of Langat disappearing.”

We are still here at Sen.Langat’s home with over 15 police officers who are waiting to arrest him to ensure he doesn’t participate in the division of revenue debate later today in the Senate. #UhuruKenyattaLegacy pic.twitter.com/gREKJNCBix — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 16, 2020

Senator Langat, speaking from a window of his Nyayo Estate home in Nairobi before his arrest in a video shared on social media, claimed he was being threatened and intimidated “from all corners” over his stand on the government-backed revenue allocation formula.

Lelegwe, according to colleagues who spoke on the floor of the Senate on Monday, was arrested while on his way to the House and taken to Samburu for questioning.

Elsewhere, in Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala in an address to the press through his window said that he would not be intimidated to change his stand on the 3rd Generation Revenue Sharing Bill.

Malala says who has locked himself in his house and defied the DCI officers call to get out of his house says the move to arrest him without giving a reason is meant to intimidate him.

Malala says over 20 armed officers came knocking his house at 3 am but they declined to introduce themselves.

The Senator says he knew something was amiss as his security was immediately recalled.

The Senator further says the officers disconnected electricity and water at his private residence.

Senators on Monday demanded the release of their colleagues before they continue with the debate on the divisive county revenue sharing formula.

The senators demanded the special sitting adjourned until the three senators were present in the chamber.

The Speaker Kenneth Lusaka headed to their calls to adjourn and did so as he also asked the Security Committee to convene a meeting bringing together concerned parties and report back on the whereabouts of the three senators to the house at 2:30 pm.