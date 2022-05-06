Bomet Water company embraces digital pre-paid meters

Bomet Water and Sewarage company is the second water institution to unlock Smart PAYGO water meters to its customers.

Speaking during the commissioning at New Famous Gate, Water Services Provider CEO Anthony Ambugo said as an institution they are currently transiting from analogue meters to digital meters which is known as a SMART PAYGO, which is a prepaid meter.

He said the pre-paid meter will retain information and assist them in providing efficient and quality services to the customers.

Company MD Patrick Langat said the company has acquired 1,000 pre-paid meters and to be installed in Bomet and Sotik towns which have the highest water debts.

He said the new system will help them in paying the debt which accumulated to Ksh 150 million.

CITY TAPS CEO Greguire Landel said the new technology is user friendly and called on the Kenyans to embrace it saying that it operates like a mobile phone.

Landel said the technology has been tested across many countries and has proved to be one of the most efficient technologies.

He added that it will assist the huge bills which normally accrue especially to analogue meters and customers will now pay for what he will use.

General Manager Water project Kenya CEO Judy Cheptoo said they have already installed 30 units meters and they are installing another 970 units meters so as to meet the demand of the customers.

She added that the meters will start to be operational in the next few weeks after being installed to the customers and this will change the fortune of the company.