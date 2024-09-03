Boniface Mwangi, four others released; court criticizes 37-day delay in case

Activist Boniface Mwangi and four other suspects have been released by a Magistrate Court after spending over a month in custody.

Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe dismissed the Prosecution’s request to extend the investigation period for another two weeks, allowing the release of the five individuals.

The suspects had been brought to court under a Miscellaneous Application following their arrest on July 26th during a crackdown after protests.

Despite their arrest, the five had been out on cash bail for the past few weeks.

In his ruling, Magistrate Shikwe ordered the release of the cash bail to the five individuals, criticizing the Prosecution for unclear motives.

He noted that 37 days had passed since their initial arrest and no significant progress had been made in the investigation.

The Magistrate further expressed concern that some people allegedly involved in the protests were still missing, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the ongoing investigation.

The ruling marks a significant moment for Mwangi, a vocal critic of the government and well-known activist, who has frequently called out the state on matters of justice and human rights.