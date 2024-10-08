Unlike previous years, this Boomfest will be nationwide.

Boomplay have announced the return of the Boomplay Festival scheduled to take place on October 26.

Featuring artists such as Kareh B, Musa Jackadalla, Elisha Toto, Ayrosh, MC Jeff, MC Pengle and DJ Dibull, the first of the concerts will begin at the Imaara Rooftop.

This year’s event also hopes to bring fans of Mugithi and Ohangla together to celebrate Kenya’s rich cultural heritage through music.

Speaking about the festival, Martha Huro, Managing Director East Africa at Boomplay, said: “The record positive feedback received after the successful introduction of the BoomFest asset to Kenya earlier this year, has necessitated an encore.

“BoomFest now evolves into a nationwide tour in Kenya, and what better way to continue celebrating our music and cultural heritage than to highlight our rich music genres – Muthigi and Ohangla – at the first event.

“We are thrilled to have OPPO as the headline partner for this one-of-a-kind musical celebration.”

Oppo joins Boomplay as the festival co-sponsor.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with BoomFest as OPPO Kenya introduces its latest lineup of devices, including the innovative Reno12 series, the stylish A3 series, and the powerful OPPO Pad Neo,” said Fredrique Achieng, PR manager, Oppo, at the event.

“This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to celebrating music and providing technology that enhances the listening experience.

“We can’t wait to share these devices with the vibrant BoomFest community.”

Ticket details

Early Bird Tickets are now available on Triply

Regular Tickets: KES 1,000

VIP Tickets: KES 2,000