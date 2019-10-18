Booming hotel business ahead of the 23rd Edition of Safari Sevens

The 23rd Edition of Safari Sevens is set to bring boom to Nairobi’s hospitality industry this weekend with several hotels already fully booked.

The tournament will be held on Mashujaa Day weekend, 18th – 20th October at the RFUEA Grounds.

PrideInn hotel is among the city hotels hosting most of the rugby enthusiasts and players.

“We have been receiving local, regional and international teams throughout the week who have come specifically for the game. Our rooms are so far 90% percent booked, expecting 95% percent occupancy before the weekend. We want to assure all players and fans that PrideInn will deliver world class service and accommodate them comfortably,” said Mr. Hasnain Noorani, PrideInn Hotels Managing Director.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The hotel has been hosting International teams for close to a week as they intensify preparations for the games.

“We are hosting international fans and teams among them the Russia Academy, Zambian team, Spanish team, Uganda team and our very own Kenyan team who are set to play over the weekend. We will go over and beyond to make sure the players get utmost best services and comfort during their stay at PrideInn,” added Mr. Noorani.

According to PrideInn Group Sales and Marketing Director Ms Zahir, Sports tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors in tourism globally as well as in Kenya. An increasing number of tourists are interested in sporting activities.

Although sport tourism as a whole attracts tourists from different races, gender, age, economic classes and nationalities, individual sports will attract much more specific tourist profiles.

“Tourism and sports are two social phenomena in the 21st century that mobilize millions of people world over. They are two sectors that complement each other and share common goals such as closer relations between peoples of different cultures and lifestyles,” Said Ms. Zahir.

According to the World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Middle East and Africa is the world’s fastest-growing sports tourism destination. It cites growing populations, a growing middle class, and improved marketing of events as drivers.

Globally, sports tourism is worth an estimated USD 600bn, it’s expected to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast Period of 2019 to 2028 according to the WTO.